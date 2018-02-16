SARASOTA – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at U.S 41 and Pearl Avenue in Sarasota.

A motorcyclist and vehicle crashed just after 7 a.m Friday morning, according to FHP.

Here’s a few photos from the scene of a fatal accident on U.S. 41 & Pearl. FHP says it occurred just after 7 A.M. We’ll have the very latest on @SNNTV! pic.twitter.com/kfI6fNDIRA — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) February 16, 2018

It shut down both southbound lanes of U.S 41.

All lanes have been reopened and no other information is available at this time.