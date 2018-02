SARASOTA COUNTY – A car catches fire Friday in Sarasota causing some major traffic delays.

Sarasota Police Department says a woman pulled over on the John Ringling Causeway Bridge as her car overheated after 7:30 P.M.

The front end of the car caught fire and the Sarasota County Fire Department put out the flames.

Officers directed traffic reducing the eastbound side of the Ringling Causeway to one lane.

The woman suffered no injuries in the car.