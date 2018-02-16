SARASOTA – The High School boys district title games took place tonight. All teams playing tonight make the regionals, but winners get a 1st round home game. Lakewood Ranch won their 3rd straight district title. Bradenton Christian, Bayshore, Lemon Bay and North Port won theirs, as well.

Booker taking on Lake Wales. Their last battle was a 76–75 Tornadoes win.

2nd half and the tornadoes had a comfortable lead, but then there seemed to be a lid on their hoop and Lake Wales began to cut into the lead. Duante Armstead from the ground hits Christian Pass who puts it in.

For Booker Eldrien Arnold would make a nice steal and go in for the lay–up but missed and Fred Francois was there to save the day.

Curtis Butler would then follow that with a little floater for Booker, but the ensuing possession by the Highlanders would be Walter Clayton taking it all the way for the hoop. The Tornadoes lead got tenuous, but Jordan Curtis hit Jordan Clark with a nice, bounce pass and Clark got the bucket and the foul.

The Tornadoes won the district with a 76–70 win.