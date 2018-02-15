NBC News – Florida shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz made his first court appearance Thursday, one day after allegedly gunning down dozens at a Parkland High School.

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of murder and denied bond.

Investigators say Cruz pulled a fire alarm, then opened fire with an AR-15 style assault rifle.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Isreal gives an updates on yesterday's deadly shooting at a Parkland high school.

“We all started running, ran into our classrooms, dove in. As soon as we closed the door, I don’t know who couldnt make it in their rooms, but all you hear is the shooting and screaming,” said 10th grader Isabella Gomez.

Among those killed was football coach Aaron Feis, who police said shielded students with his own body.

WATCH LIVE: News conference by Broward County Sheriff and other officials concerning a shooting at a high school in Parkland, FL.

