SARASOTA COUNTY – After the tragic shooting in Broward County, Sarasota residents gather to show support for tougher restrictions on guns.

The Brady Campaign a non-partisan group led a rally Thursday at Bayfront Park.

Residents held up signs reading ‘No More School Shootings’ and ‘Ban Assault Weapons’.

Brady Campaign President Carol Rescigno says 90 percent of Americans agree background checks should be performed prior to gun purchases.

She says the aim is to prevent gun violence.

“The Second Amendment is there. We are not trying to take away people’s guns. What we want to do is take away guns or least make sure guns don’t end up in the hands of the wrong person. It’s not a political issue it is not a partisan issue it’s a public health issue.”

Carol says the community grieves for the victim’s families.