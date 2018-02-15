SARASOTA – There is a new app on the Suncoast that will help save lives. The Sarasota County Fire Department met outside of Fire Station Number 16 Thursday, February 15, to announce they will be using an app called PulsePoint to help save more lives.

PulsePoint is a mobile app that alerts CPR-trained citizens to someone nearby having a sudden cardiac arrest. The app is activated by the local public safety communications center simultaneous with the dispatch of local fire and EMS resources. The app is only activated if the event is occurring in a public place.

Anyone who has the PulsePoint app will be alerted that someone is going through cardiac arrest and it will also allow for you to locate an AED. Once this AED is located, you will turn it on and it will tell you to connect electrodes, you will connect and continue to give the person CPR. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator. This electronic device treats a person who is having a heart attack through defibrillation.

According to Carson Sanders, the EMS Chief for the Sarasota County Fire Department, each year over 350,000 people have out of hospital cardiac arrest.

Sarasota County Fire Department statistics say Sarasota County has improved the by stander CPR rate from 13% two years ago to 40% today.

He says this app will improve numbers. “If CPR was performed in the first 2-3 minutes, the chance of survival will double or triple; therefore, you see the need for more trained bystanders and quicker intervention is the only way to improve these outcome numbers.”