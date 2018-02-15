BRADEN RIVER – The two best teams in the area had to square off in the first round of the regionals, but it seemed like it should have been a Final of some sort and they played like it. Braden River and North Port.

End of 3rd quarter Kristin Powell to Arianna Hough to Alexis Francavilla who follows her miss with the basket. It went to the 4th quarter tied at 52.

Then it became a toe–to–toe battle between O’Mariah Gordon who scored 7 straight for the Pirates, and Hough. They just kepttrading baskets as Hough does here with a 3.

So, Gordon answers with a 3 of her own.So, EmaniJefferson for the Bobcats steps in.She had about 12 in the 4th quarter and the game was back and forth until Gordon hits this beauty and the Pirates got up to a 6–point lead.

But Powell made a beautiful steal and Hough gave up her body for the foul. 2 free throws later, the Bobcats had a 4–point lead. Then Francavilla with the outlet to Hough. Then Francavilla on the other end thwarts that shot. Francavilla led everyone with 35 points and the Bobcats won it 76–72 to advance,and they couldn’t be happier.

The other girls regional quarterfinals took place tonight,as well. Bradenton Christian and St.Stephen’s both advanced and will play each other Tuesday. Booker won,and they will play Robinson in the regional semifinals.Southeast won easily, so they will take on Lakewood Tuesday.