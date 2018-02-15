NBC News – President Trump said Thursday “our entire nation with one heavy heart is praying for the victims and their families” of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

“No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school,” Mr. Trump added. “No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them good-bye in the morning.”

He did not address gun control. The President’s comments came one day after 17 people were killed and 19 more were seriously wounded when a former student pulled a fire alarm at the school, then opened fire with an AR-15 style rifle.

Nikolas Jacob Cruz was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, roughly a mile from the scene. He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

On the Suncoast, superintendent Diana Greene sent out an email in response to the shooting, telling all Manatee District parents and employees there are no threats against any Manatee schools but there will be an increased presence of law enforcement on school campuses for the rest of the week. Dr. Greene is also asking staff to remain extra alert and be on the lookout for anything that seems unusual.

Sarasota County School superintendent Todd Bowden also issued a call to parents Thursday morning in the wake of the violence.

The Sarasota County School District released the following statement:

Everyone with the Sarasota County School District is concerned for the well-being of our friends, colleagues, students and staff in Broward County after yesterday’s school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Our hearts go out to the families and friends who have lost loved ones because of this tragedy. The district is taking important steps to ensure the continued safety and security of our students and staff, as well as counseling for those who need support. Earlier today, Superintendent Todd Bowden spoke with Sheriff Tom Knight and the Chiefs of Police of Sarasota, Venice and North Port. We are working with law enforcement and the district’s Operations Communications Center to have an increased presence and visibility in and around our schools. In addition, our SROs will have a more visible and vigilant presence on campus. Also, our principals and assistant principals have been sent a list of steps to take to maintain a safe and secure environment at our schools; this is in addition to their security training and development already in place. Dr. Bowden also reached out to Broward County Superintendent, Robert Runcie, to offer our assistance and support during this time. The well-being of our students is paramount to all we do. Over the coming weeks our Director of Safety and Security will convene a meeting with local law enforcement to review protocol, learn from this experience and make necessary adjustment to our practices to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff.”

Following the shooting, OneBlood is in need of O negative donors. OneBlood, the local blood center in Florida, immediately responded to the mass shooting. OneBlood rushed additional blood to Broward Health North Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center.

While the immediate blood needs have been met, there is now a need to replenish the areas with type O negative blood supply. O negative is the universal blood type and used to treat trauma patients.

OneBlood is asking eligible O negative donors to visit a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive and donate.