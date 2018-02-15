LAKEWOOD RANCH – District Semifinals for boys basketball tonight. Booker advanced to their district finals, and Venice beat Braden River to advance, as well. Riverview had already advanced to district title game. Bradenton Christian and St Stephen’s play each other in their district finals, also Friday night.

Lakewood Ranch hosted Palmetto in the district Semifinals Wednesday night.

The Ranch is the best team in the area, so there wasn’t much doubt they would advance. Keon Buckley extends a big 3rd quarter lead of the steal by Andrew Dean and Evan Spiller. BNuckley led the Mustangs with 19 points.

Then Jack Kelley off a rebound and outlet from Spiller and he goes in for the lay–up. Spiller had 16 points and 4 assists.

Damien Gordon, the Mustangs all–time leading scorer shows why he was as he goes baseline for the reverse lay-up. You’ve got to go up and under!

This was the kind of night for the Tigers. Things just weren’t falling. The Mustangs won big, and they will host Venice for the District Title Friday night.