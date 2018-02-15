SARASOTA – Suncoast school districts are increasing security around the campus to ensure student safety.

After the tragedy in Parkland, Sarasota Police Department wants parents to know they are doing everything they can to keep local students safe.

“We take school safety and student safety very seriously,” Capt. Rieser said. “All of our officers here and SRO’s have been trained on Active Shooter.”

Patrol Division Captain James Rieser says parents and students will see an increase police presence near schools in the current weeks.

“Having the officers get out,” Rieser said. “Go into the schools check in, if they have reports to write I want them writing them in their parking lots, and I want to make the parents feel safe and the students as well.”

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says they are also increase patrols intended to quote “Re-assure the community that local law enforcement prioritizes the safety of our community and the children within it.”

Sarasota County School District and Manatee County School District both released statements that they are communicating with law enforcement to create a more visible presence near the schools.

Captain Rieser says if parents or students have questions, reach out to an officer on campus.

“I’m a parent,” Rieser said. “I have a student at Sarasota High School and Sarasota Middle School, we’re all, there is nothing more important than our children plain and simple.”

Captain Rieser says in addition to being a presence on campus, School Resource Officers get to know students in the building and try to watch what is being posted on social media.

“We take all information that occurs in any of our schools,” Rieser said. “Any information from social media, texts, any information, very seriously and we act on it quickly.”

He encourages parents to have conversations with their students about what they are seeing online, like he does with his own daughters.

“We talk about what they’re posting,” Rieser said. “What they’re seeing, and if they see anything out of the ordinary to report it to me. That’s the most important thing, and if you see something, say it, report it.”