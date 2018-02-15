SARASOTA COUNTY – Claims made by a Sarasota County school employee that she was reassigned and experienced a hostile work environment, were determined unfounded.

Lyna Jimenez-Ruiz claims she was reassigned to different duties in retaliation for filing a sexual harassment complaint against Sarasota County superintendent Todd Bowden.

An outside investigator’s report concluded the claims against both Booker High School Principal Rachel Shelley, and Bowden were unfounded.

The Herald-Tribune reports the lawyer commended Bowden for taking action to separate him from Jimenez-Ruiz after she voiced to him her concerns.