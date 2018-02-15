SARASOTA – When the Dynasty Stars program began in 2016, it had just three members.

“Our thought was just to have a fun dance program for kids and adults with special needs, and it’s kind of grown more than we thought it was going to,” Co-Founder Sarah Haworth said.

The inspiration came from Co-Founder Colton Gannon, a dance instructor who used to be a full-time caregiver for a man with autism.

Nothing keeps the Dynasty Stars busy quite like dancing, whether it’s in the studio or at home.

“I dance everyday at home,” Star Kelly Rouse said.

For Gannon, there’s nothing like the joy of the Stars’ parents.

“They’ve tried sports; they’ve tried other things,” Gannon said. “So to see them dance with another person, I think they’re almost a little surprised that they can do it.”

“It’s helped with social skills and just memorization of learning steps,” Kelly’s Mom Debbie Rouse said. “It’s been really, very good for her.”

It’s also been good for Star Bryanna Schmidt.

“It’s helped me make a lot of new friends, a lot of good friends,” Schmidt said.

“We’re all friends; we’re all a group,” Gannon said. “When they ask someone to dance, they’re accepted.”

For one of the Stars who Haworth says never makes eye contact, asking someone to dance is a milestone.

“Just the other day I was dancing with him, and I said, ‘Okay, stare at the point in my forehead; that was our kind of designated sign,'” Haworth said, “and he said, ‘Oh, it’s okay, Miss Sarah, I don’t have to look at your forehead. I can look into your eyes now.’ That doesn’t seem like much, but for them, that’s such a big deal.”

The Star’s happy feet are giving their teachers happy faces.

“It’s just amazing,” Haworth said. “The joy on their face is my favorite thing.”

It’s safe to say the feeling is mutual.

“I think they’re really great teachers, and I’ve learned a lot from them,” Schmidt said.

The Stars are gearing up for their competition in Tampa Friday, and they were also invited to dance in New Orleans, but they need your help.

To donate, visit faceautism.com and mention ‘Dynasty Stars’ in the notes.