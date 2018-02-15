MANATEE COUNTY – A man suspected of a double shooting that left one man dead at a Super Bowl party turns himself in.

Manatee County Sheriff’s detectives are charging Darrius R. Dunlap with murder in connection with the shooting of Alvin Ducre and Amy Smith on February 4th at 1100 33rd Street East in Palmetto.

Detectives are also looking for Jacob Blackmon to question him. He is not a suspect, but he may have information.

Anyone with information on is whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.