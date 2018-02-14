SARASOTA – A Sarasota couple is arrested after a four-year-old in their care is found with a hand-shaped bruise on his face.

Jennifer Feddema was arrested for child neglect and Shane Samuels was arrested and charged with and aggravated child abuse.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began on January 20th when the Department of Children and Family Services did a welfare check. The boy was found with a bruise on his face that Samuels said was due to a fall.

Doctors who examined the boy said his injuries were the result of “severe physical child abuse.”

Feddema was released but Samuels is being held without bail.