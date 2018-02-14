SARASOTA – City auditor and clerk Pam Nadalini’s treatment of staff is called into question by anonymous employee assessment forms.

Pamela Nadalini manages by fear and intimidation, undercuts the city manager, copies passwords into notebooks and routinely shows up to work at noon, according to written feedback from city employees.

As part of the annual performance review process for the three charter officials in the city, Sarasota Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie and the five city commissioners solicited feedback from all city employees.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Nadalini’s were overwhelmingly negative and painted a picture of a manager whose volatile personality has created a hostile working environment that has reduced subordinates to tears. Some employees even called for her to be fired.