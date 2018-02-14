MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County Commissioner Charles Smith challenged Palmetto Youth Center executive director Reggie Bellamy, insisting he is not devoting enough time to his job.

Smith restated an allegation he made during a January 22 press conference that Bellamy is a frequent absentee at the nonprofit center, which he believes no longer adequately serves neighborhood children. Bellamy told other commissioners that Smith’s remarks are “disheartening.”

The Herald-Tribune reports he cited several ongoing programs and noted that the center’s Trojans football team is being reinstated this year. Smith acknowledged rumors that he has taken his complaints against Bellamy public because Bellamy is considering running against him for the District 2 commission seat this fall. He insisted he is only raising issues out of concern for children.