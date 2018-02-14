SARASOTA – Democratic candidate Margaret Good becomes the next person to sit in the District 72 House Seat, with 52 percent of the vote.

The election results came in just after 7:30 Tuesday night with Republican candidate James Buchanan coming in second with 44 percent of the votes.

Libertarian Alison Foxall came away with three percent.

It was a packed house at Mattison’s 41, where Good’s election party took place.

She says she couldn’t have done it without her supporters.

Republican candidate James Buchanan spoke after the results came in, congratulating his opponent on her victory.

Congressman Vern Buchanan also came to the gathering of supporters at Café Baci. He told the crowd he was proud of his son.

The younger Buchanan says you learn a lot about the support that you have and is proud of the team he put together.

He says in the end it all came down to voter turnout.