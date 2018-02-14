SARASOTA – Local chocolatiers are spreading themselves thin in the name of love.

“We’ve been working seven days a week the last three weeks, and I think our shop is full of some of the most beautiful chocolates out there,” Peterbrooke Chocolatier Co-Owner Karen Andrews said.

Benjamin Kaminecki, owner of the Fudge Factory, says he’s seen at least 30% more customers in the past couple weeks.

“We’ve been really, really busy; our phone’s been nonstop ringing,” Kaminecki said. “We’re doing a lot of deliveries; it’s been the craziest year I’ve ever seen for Valentine’s Day.”

They’re each working on their own specialties, including Fudge Factory fan favorite, chocolate covered bacon.

“Surprisingly, they love chocolate covered bacon,” Kaminecki said.

“Chocolate hearts filled with chocolate covered popcorn…we’ve made box baskets and mugs,” Andrews said.

The popular item in both shops – hand dipped, chocolate covered strawberries.

“Well, you have to be careful; I’ve dropped about ten of them in the pot,” Andrews said.

But the long stems on her strawberries make it a little easier.

“Pull ’em out, let ’em drip a little bit, lay them on the paper, and then we drizzle them with the different colored chocolate so they’re beautiful,” Andrews said.

Are the chocolate makers stressed today? Absolutely.

After all, stressed spelled backwards, is desserts.

“Making families happy, couples get together eating chocolate and smiling,” Kaminecki said. “Everything about the candy industry makes me happy; people walk in with a smile and walk out with a smile.”

The Fudge Factory is located on St. Armand’s Circle, and Peterbrooke Chocolatier is located on Palm Ave.