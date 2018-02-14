SARASOTA – A gathering of more than 200 crime survivors is part of a national movement advocating for quicker aid for victims.

More than 200 crime victims, including a delegation from Sarasota and Manatee Counties, shared their traumatic experiences with state legislators in an effort to fast-track services for victims seeking help. Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is advocating for new safety priorities in states across the country through a national movement called “Survivors Speak: From Healing to Action.”

The Herald-Tribune reports the effort is the flagship project of the California-based Alliance for Safety and Justice, which is fighting for a “public safety system” nationwide. The group organized the event in partnership with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, which is asking Florida lawmakers to advance state reforms through networking, coalition building, research, education and advocacy to aid crime survivors who struggle to get help.