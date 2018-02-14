SIESTA KEY- Most couples celebrate Valentine’s Day with flowers, chocolate, and teddy bears. But on Siesta Key Beach, hundreds celebrated together in a different way.

It only took $5 to make this Valentine’s Day like none other. Wednesday at sunset, couples renewed their vows on the No. 1 beach in the nation, on the No. 1 day to show affection.

The event is a Sarasota County Parks and Rec tradition for more than 30 years. Cindy Turner said it gets bigger every year. “What I find most interesting and that we love about this event is that the same couples keep coming back year after year after year,” Turner said.

More than 400 couples registered at the Siesta key Beach location. Some, married for more than 60 years and others, just one month.

The ceremony was non–denominational mass, ministered by Sarasota County Circuit Court Judge, Debra Riva.

Couples recited vows and sealed it with a kiss.

For Rick and Randi Primrose, they renewed vows to celebrate a second chance at love.

“We expect to be together for 50 years and right here in the Sarasota-Bradenton area and we love it and it’s unconditional… what we have is unconditional,” Randi said.

While others reminisced on a unique love story.

“I was married to my ex–husband for 32 years,” said Denice Auguste-Lauer.

“And I was married to my ex–husband for 31 years. We were all friends. Our kids grew up together and she fell in love with me 30 years later and acted on it one night and we fell in love and saw fireworks and have been together ever since,” said her partner, Jay Lauer.

12 years together, they renewed their vows for the first time.

Jay said, “To be an older gay couple, it’s even more special because we’re trying to make way for everyone to be comfortable, happy, and love each other. That’s what it’s all about.”

Couples were given a rose for the occasion and a certificate to make it official.

“It’s just a wonderful day. Wonderful to be able to do it at our age and we love being down here,” said Shirley Brookhouse.

Venice Beach hosted the event as well with 250 registered couples.

“The energy here, is that people just want to say I love you more to their partner,” said Event Organizer, Jonathan Poyner.