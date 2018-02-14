NBC News – A gunman opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida Wednesday, February 14.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel confirms 17 are dead. He says the suspect in custody is 19-year-old Nikolaus Cruz. According to Sheriff Israel, Cruz was expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons. He had countless magazines and one AR-15.

"I'm saddened to say that 17 people lost their lives."- Sheriff Scott Israel #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

The school has about 3,000 students and the school district tweeted the shooting started just before dismissal, at around 3 P.M.

The @FBI has established a tipline. Please call 1-800-Call-FBI with any tips about the #stonemanshooting. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

At around 4 P.M., more than an hour after the shooting, police were spotted handcuffing and putting the suspect first into a police car, and then onto a stretcher and into an ambulance to be transported to a local hospital.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2F2IO74

Tweets by browardsheriff