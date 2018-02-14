SARASOTA – A Sarasota man is arrested with over 3000 pills in his home after calling deputies claiming there were people in robes trying to get into his house. But when Deputies arrived, there was no one there.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Austin Stuenkel reported a home invasion at about 11:40 P.M., Monday night at the 3200 block of Yorktown street in Sarasota. Listen to Stuenkel ‘s 911 call below.

When deputies arrived Stuenkel invited them inside to check for people but instead found drugs and paraphernalia in plain sight.

The next day, detectives returned to the home with a search warrant and found more than 3,000 Xanax pills, about an ounce of cocaine, and over eight pounds of marijuana.

Stuenkel remains in jail without bail and faces multiple felony drug charges.

More charges are pending.