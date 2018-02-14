SARASOTA – State Representative Margaret Good was sworn in today after winning a race that saw a historic voter turnout.

36% of registered voters came out to vote in the House District 72 Special Election.

“More than 44,000 voters cast ballots in this election,” Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said. “Which is pretty much a record for Special Elections in Florida, definitely for state house race special elections.”

Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner says the attention on this special election was similar to a regular general election.

“It was just very intense in that a lot of attention,” Turner said. “And a lot of people heard about this race in Sarasota County and probably outside of Sarasota County.”

The attention came at a cost. The Three campaigns combined collected close to 1.1 Million Dollars, spending just about $25 per vote.

“Reaching those voters through mail,” Turner said. “Through phone calls, through television ads, and just a lot of repletion there.”

Ads that voters at the polls noticed.

“I had the most cards in the mail, I guarantee that,” Irene Kruse said.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen so many kids coming to my door,” Richard Trifari said. “Three of them in the last three days.”

“I got a lot of her literature and I liked what she had to say,” Nancy White said. “And I just thought I didn’t know much about her, but she’s given me a lot of information.”

“I think the more advertising they do the better,” John Rhoades said. “You know you got to get out and talk, so people know what’s going on.”

Supervisor Turner says he felt the attention personally as a voter.

“I got a lot of mail in this,” Turner said. “I could probably wallpaper my living room with the mail that I got, so I saw the intensity of that, I felt it as a voter, and I felt it here in the elections office as the Supervisor of Elections.”

Turner says the intensity paid off in getting people to the polls.

Supervisor Turner says they also saw many people at the polls who showed up to vote only to find out they didn’t live in District 72.