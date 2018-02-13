MANATEE COUNTY – A woman and two others are accused of stabbing a neighbor with a fork during a backyard skirmish over a yard fire Monday, February 12.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports Jessica Garay, 39, was charged with criminal mischief and use of a deadly weapon, Amos Trevino, 32, was charged with battery and aggravated assault and Raul Trevino, 53, was charged with battery for their roles in the incident.

The Trevinos and Garay used a metal trailer hitch, a PVC pipe and a grilling fork to attack two neighbors who came to their home on Flamingo Boulevard Monday at around 6:30 P.M. The argument began when a neighbor arrived in a truck and told the Trevinos to extinguish a backyard fire. They showed the man that the fire was burning out, but an argument ensued and Amos Trevino swung a metal trailer hitch at the man, who retreated to his truck.

Another neighbor heard the incident and jumped over a fence into the Trevino’s yard to check on his neighbor. Raul Trevino struck him several times with the PVC pipe and Amos Trevino punched the man. Garay came out of the house telling the neighbor who first arrived, “I’m gonna (expletive) kill you.” She stabbed the man in his arm with a grilling fork and then threw a brick into the windshield of his truck.

Deputies were called to the scene and all three were arrested.