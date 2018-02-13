VENICE – The prodigal son, the conquering hero, and the Super Bowl hero all rolled into one, returned home to Venice Tuesday night.

Hundreds of fans, both Eagles fans, and those of Trey Burton, were wound around the block as they waited to meet Burton at Bogey’s in Venice. The former Venice Indian, Florida Gator and current Eagle made sure to give love to everyone who supported him on this journey.

He made sure to take the kids first, and he tried to get through the line so nobody had to wait, but when you’re popular, that is inevitable.

With his brother Clay, Venice head coach John Peacock there to help, he made a dent. In a quick moment he did say he didn’t feel any different being home now that he has won a Super Bowl.

“Its really cool”, said Trey Burton, tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles. “Its greats to be here with all the people who have supported me my whole career.”

Burton becomes a free agent, and several teams, including the Miami Dolphins, have shown interest.