VENICE – A dog groomer who was the subject of a viral video last year will be charged with cruelty to animals.

Phyllis Lucca, 70, told detectives after being questioned about the case, she knows she is responsible for injuries to a four-pound poodle named “Pumpkin,” but denied that it was an act of cruelty, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The owner of the Happy Puppy Pet Space in Venice was the subject of a Facebook video in November, which was posted by a former employee Briana Casey-Brady, that allegedly showed Lucca abusing another dog.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Pumpkin’s owner is still paying for ongoing medical expenses caused by the incident. The dog was required to spend six to eight weeks in a muzzle being fed a liquid diet through a syringe.