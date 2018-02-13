SARASOTA COUNTY – Election Day has arrived. Republican candidate James Buchanan, Democrat candidate Margaret Good and Libertarian candidate Alison Foxall are vying for the House District 72 seat.

SNN’s Grant Boxleitner heads a live panel at 7:30 P.M. leading up to the Special Election results with Political Strategist Gabriel Hament, Sarasota County Republican State Committeewoman A.J. Janson and St. Petersburg College Political Science Professor Dr. Lawrence Miller.

We will be live streaming the discussion on our Facebook page beginning at 7:30.

Stay up to date with poll results starting at 7 P.M. here.