MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee Public Library commemorates five decades of Pittsburgh Pirates spring training with a new exhibit.

Monday night was the official unveiling of the traveling exhibit, “Baseball In Manatee County: 50 Years Of Pirates Spring Training.” Among the items on display are baseballs signed by former Pirates Doug Drabek and Barry Bonds, a bat signed by former Pirates outfielder Andy Van Slyke, and a trove of buttons, pennants, newspaper clippings and other pieces of memorabilia that date back to 1969, the year the Pirates began playing spring training games in Bradenton.

The Herald-Tribune says after its run in downtown library, the exhibit will move to the following locations the Braden River Library in March, Island Library in May, South Manatee Library in June, Rocky Bluff Library in July and Palmetto Library in August.