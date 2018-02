SARASOTA COUNTY – It’s Election Day in Sarasota. Voter turnout is expected to reach record highs for the District 72 race Special Election.

Voters turned out in steady streams throughout House District 72 for the Special Election Tuesday, February 13.

Voters we spoke to were tightly split between the Democrat and Republican. Buchanan voters want someone who will support party issues. Many Democrats cited anger with Washington as a reason they got out to vote.

Polls are open until 7 P.M.