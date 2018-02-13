SARASOTA – Sarasota chooses lawyers for a suit aimed at recouping damages from the opioid epidemic.

At a meeting on February 5, city commissioners unanimously voted to retain personal injury attorney Bill Robertson with Kirk Pinkerton and Steven Teppler with the Abbott Law group. The attorneys are expected to file a lawsuit in federal court in Tampa against at least seven major pharmaceutical and distribution companies.

According to the city, it was revealed in previous litigation throughout the country that manufacturers falsely stated that opioid use was non-addictive.

The Herald-Tribune says more than 70 states, cities and counties have filed lawsuits countering the claims.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30,000 deaths per year occur from prescriptions, with annual sales topping $13 billion.