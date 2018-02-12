SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County School Superintendent Todd Bowden sent school board member Shirley Brown a letter after she made comments he called inappropriate and offensive.

Bowden says she made comments about his sex life in a January 18th phone call. Brown responded in her own letter, writing she was surprised her comments offended Bowden.

In an email to SNN, Sarasota County School officials say the letters speak for themselves but “Dr. Bowden has never claimed sexual harassment against Ms. Brown.”