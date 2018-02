SARASOTA- A 74-year-old Sarasota man is accused of sex crimes against a 15-year-old.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Phillips has been charged with sex crimes against the victim who says she was touched on several occasions.

Some of the incidents began 11 years ago, when she was just 4 years old.

Phillips told her to keep it a secret and used threats to keep her from telling anyone.

Officials say Phillips was arrested in November 2015 for similar allegations.