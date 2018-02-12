SARASOTA- You’ve probably seen the campaign signs all around Sarasota, or seen the ads on TV, but do you live in District 72, and can cast a vote?

District 72 covers a large portion of Northern Sarasota County. Starting at one of it’ northern most points. University Parkway and Shade Ave.

Travel up University toward UTC mall, if you live South of the mall, you’re in the district.

I-75 is the eastern border of the district, following it all the way down to the intersection of 681 and 41.

Reaching the Southernmost point of the district just South of Oscar Scherer State Park.

At that point everything West to the beaches of Siesta Key is included in the district.

Starting at Bee Ridge Road just South of Westfield Siesta Key Mall, 41 becomes the new Western border.

Moving even farther West around 17th street, with the border becoming Lime just West of Ed Smith Stadium.

Just because you see a campaign sign in your neighborhood doesn’t necessarily mean you live in District 72. These signs are located Downtown, just blocks away from the district, but outside of it.

So before you head out to Vote, you may want to take a look at the map, which you can find at Sarasota County Board of Elections.

If you do live in District 72, Election Day is February 13th.

