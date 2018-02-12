SARASOTA – The Sarasota Police Department arrested Ruslan Grushco, 44, at 9:10 A.M. Grushco was arrested and charged with battery following a massage session he was conducting at Massage Envy, where he was an employee at the time.

According to the police report, during the session, the victim told detectives Grushco continued to touch her inappropriately and she asked him to stop. The report says that Grushco asked the victim if she was sure she wanted him to stop and he continued to touch her inappropriately. The victim reported she was battered by Grushco during a massage session at Massage Envy, 1279 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Grushco told the victim he had low vision and was legally blind. The victim told detectives during her 90-minute session, Grushco lifted the sheet higher than normal. The victim also said Grushco placed his hands in areas she is not normally accustomed to during the massage session. At the end of the session, Grushco solicited the victim for her information to become a private client.

Grushco is no longer employed by Massage Envy because he solicited clients during his employment with Massage Envy which is against their policy.

Additional statements have been gathered by detectives from former instructors, clients and co-workers who advised of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct involving Grushco.

Grushco was arrested again later on the same day, February 12, 2018, and charged with an additional charge of battery after a second victim came forward in the case. Grushco now has a total of two charges of battery.

Massage Envy has been cooperative in assisting Sarasota Police detectives in this case and detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-364-7327 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com. To file a complaint against a healthcare practitioner or establishment in the State of Florida, please visit www.flhealthcomplaint.gov.