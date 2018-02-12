SARASOTA – A four-inch gas line breaks after being knicked by a construction crew.

The Sarasota Fire Department responded to a 911 call at around 3:30 P.M. for a hazardous materials incident. Someone hit a four-inch, high pressure gas line underground, which turned out to be a supply line. The break occurred near Stickney Point Road.

Sarasota County Chief Michael Regnier says the service line struck is much larger than a normal gas line, running north and south along U.S. 41.

Southbound and northbound U.S. 41 lanes are now open.