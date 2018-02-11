LAKEWOOD RANCH- It was a dog gone good time Sunday afternoon at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

At halftime in Sunday’s Polo Match…something new took place, a dog show!

The inaugural Woofminster Dog Show is a time for dogs to strut their stuff, while being judged by a panel of local celebrity judges.

Prizes were awarded to the best dressed and the top three overall dogs.

Dottie Decarlo says the event is all for fun but to also help dogs find forever homes thanks to the Lakewood Ranch Humane Society.

The Lakewood Ranch Humane Society is seeking donations to build a new facility for wonderful pets such as these.