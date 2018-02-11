SARASOTA- February is Gum Disease awareness month. The bacterial infection is mentioned often in toothpaste commercials, but still, many cases go untreated.
Dr. Jill Morris says that’s because gum disease is usually painless. Many don’t know they have it.
Symptoms include receding gums or bleeding gums.

Dr. Morris says bleeding when brushing your teeth is not normal, and it’s letting the bacteria into the blood stream.

“If the bacteria isn’t properly cleaned, especially between the teeth, then the bacteria start to live,” Morris said. “Then they actually ulcerate the gum tissue, go into the body, and circulate through the blood stream, and that’s where it causes problems.”

Those problems include causing your immune system to weaken. Brushing and flossing every day helps clean the gums, controlling the bacteria. Dr. Morris recommends electric toothbrushes to help with preventing gum disease.

Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.