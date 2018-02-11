PALMETTO – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help following a shooting Saturday evening that occurred near Palmetto High School.

According to a MCSO report, deputies responded to shots fired in the 2300 block of 1st Ave East in Palmetto around 6:00 P.M. Saturday night.

Upon arrival, they learned that a shooting victim, identified as Tony Holloman, 21, had been found on a driveway and taken to the hospital.

Holloman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.