ELLENTON – Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident after a stray bullet entered an apartment in Ellenton.

According to reports, deputies responded around 12:40 A.M. to multiple 911 calls reporting multiple gun shots at the Tuscany Lakes Apartment Complex in the 5400 block of 36th Court East.

MCSO says one round entered a residence through the sliding glass door.

The bullet traveled through the door and a couch before lodging in a wall inside the apartment. The victim was in the bedroom when the bullet entered the residence and was uninjured.

One neighbor we spoke to says her apartment is nearby.

“It’s a little scary. My kids live here. There’s a lot of kids that live here that like to play outside. We just want to live in a safe neighborhood. We’ve had a lot of car break-ins. My car has gotten broken into. My car has been keyed. We’ve asked for cameras and hopefully we’ll be able to get them and they’ll be able to fix the gate so we can have more security” Ludres Perez said.

No suspects have been identified yet and No one was reported injured.