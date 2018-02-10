OSPREY- Seven Sarasota Scullers and their coach are competing in the World Rowing Indoor Championships next weekend in Virginia.

The same organization who hosted the championships at Nathan Benderson Park are hosting the indoor competition. Rowers race on an erg, or rowing machine, vying for a world title.

The championships are held in a gym, ergs lining the floor, and the rowers can actually see their place in the race on the screen so they know who’s catching up to them.

Head Coach Laura Corbett says it’s an intense atmosphere.

“People are yelling and screaming it gets hot by the end of the day, so yeah it’s really intense, really exciting,” Corbett said.

You can follow along on their journey to worlds on Twitter by following @SRQScullers