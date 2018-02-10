OSPREY- Seven Sarasota Scullers and their coach are competing in the World Rowing Indoor Championships next weekend in Virginia.
The same organization who hosted the championships at Nathan Benderson Park are hosting the indoor competition. Rowers race on an erg, or rowing machine, vying for a world title.

The championships are held in a gym, ergs lining the floor, and the rowers can actually see their place in the race on the screen so they know who’s catching up to them.
Head Coach Laura Corbett says it’s an intense atmosphere.
“People are yelling and screaming it gets hot by the end of the day, so yeah it’s really intense, really exciting,” Corbett said.

You can follow along on their journey to worlds on Twitter by following @SRQScullers

Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.