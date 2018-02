SARASOTA- Saturday was the second annual Hawkins Road Festival at Suncoast Community Church.

The free event lets vendors come, set up, and enjoy getting to know other organizations in the community while enjoying live music, food and activities for children.

Blaze of Hope has participated in the festival both years. Founder Lisa Moore raises money to give to families in the hospital with a child with a life threatening illness.

To donate to Blaze of Hope visit www.blazeofhope.org.