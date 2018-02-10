SARASOTA – After eight years Carolyn Brown is learning her HIV status.

“I want to be tested because I’ve had open sex and I want to make sure that I’m okay,” said Brown

Observing National Black HIV/ AIDS awareness day CAN Community Health provided free HIV/AIDS testing in Newtown, a predominately black community.

“In the African American woman HIV is the fifth leading cost of death,” said

Serena Miller, Senior Prevention Specialist .

After answering questions about her sexual history, Brown is ready to be tested.

“It’s a rapid test, it’s a the national rapid test it takes about 15 minutes to get the result.”

“I believe that our bodies are out temple is our temple and therefore it’s up to us for us to be responsible for our own personal wellbeing,” said Brown.

Miller says this virus doesn’t discriminate against race, religion or ethnicity.

“It just back to education not knowing I think that a lot of people don’t feel that they may be at risk for contracting HIV so they don’t get tested,” said Miller.

After what may feel like an eternity of waiting, Brown learns her status.

“Negative, I’m in good shape, I’m ready to go, I’ve taken care of myself and I’ve passed the bullet, thank God,” said Brown.