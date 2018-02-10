SARASOTA- Last weekend, Denise Howell crossed the finish line at the Sarasota Music Half–Marathon, while battling brain cancer.

It’s a war she’s been fighting for 52 months.

After qualifying for a clinical trial at Duke, travel expenses are beginning to weigh heavy on her family.

Saturday afternoon, friends from Denise’s son’s baseball league hosted a fundraiser to ‘Fight like Denise.’

“A lot of these people I don’t even know,” Denise said. “So these are people who have told other people and they’ve all come out to support, which means so much”

If you would like to help Denise visit her Facebook page.