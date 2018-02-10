SARASOTA- Last weekend, Denise Howell crossed the finish line at the Sarasota Music Half–Marathon, while battling brain cancer.

It’s a war she’s been fighting for 52 months.
After qualifying for a clinical trial at Duke, travel expenses are beginning to weigh heavy on her family.
Saturday afternoon, friends from Denise’s son’s baseball league hosted a fundraiser to ‘Fight like Denise.’

“A lot of these people I don’t even know,” Denise said. “So these are people who have told other people and they’ve all come out to support, which means so much”

If you would like to help Denise visit her Facebook page.

SHARE
Previous articleShots fired into an Ellenton apartment
Next articleEarly voting for special election wraps on Suncoast
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.