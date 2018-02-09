NORTH PORT – The North Port Police Department arrests a teenager following threats made toward North Port High School students on social media Thursday, February 8.

According to the North Port Police Facebook page, they received a number of tips from social media posts about a student making threats to do harm to other students. They say they take these threats seriously and an arrest has been made.

North Port High School North Port Police Department the one girl shared the video on her Instagram (she’s not the one making the threats) Posted by Amanda Sullivan on Thursday, February 8, 2018

They thanked everyone who did the right thing and reached out to them. They are confident the issue has been resolved.