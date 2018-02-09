SARASOTA – Backstage Magazine calls it “…emotionally compelling and intellectually gripping.” They’re talking about Rhinoceros, currently showing at Sarasota’s Asolo Repertory Theatre.

Rhinoceros is playing at the Asolo from February 7 – April 14, officially premiering Friday, the 9th.

“A farce. A tragedy. A magical experiment for the mind. Brace yourself for this illuminating new adaptation by two-time Tony Award-winner Frank Galati. Berenger is a simple man with a simple life. He has a regular job, drinks too much, and has a flirtatious relationship with his coworker Daisy. But his day is interrupted by a rhinoceros charging through town – then another and another, until all of the townspeople transform into rhinos. As one of the few humans remaining, Berenger ponders the ramifications of literally following the herd. Written just after World War II, Rhinoceros was considered a masterpiece of absurdist theatre, where the world is incomprehensible and anything a writer can imagine can happen. Don’t miss this hilarious satire about mass culture, conformity, and integrity.”

