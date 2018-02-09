SARASOTA COUNTY – Hurricane Season is 17 weeks away. Former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate is leading Sarasota County’s After-Action review in preparation.

“Too often we talk about what went right and then we go what didn’t go right,” Fugate said. “And I’d rather go what we are going to do different next time.”

Fugate says it starts with communication.

“Simplify the message,” Fugate said. “Better Clarity, but also make sure people understand the risk. We don’t order evacuations just to make our jobs easy, we evacuate because there’s a life threat.”

Before hurricane season, Emergency Services Director Rich Collins says they need to talk to the public about planning.

“They need to have a plan,” Collins said. “They need to know when their home was built, is it a safe place to be, do they have shutters. These are all things we need to be thinking about now as citizens in Florida living near the coast.”

Fugate says evacuation orders should be clearer.

“If you’re evacuating Longboat Key don’t tell them a zone,” Fugate said. “Just tell them if you’re on Longboat Key you’re in an evacuation zone. If you live West of US 41 you’re in an evacuation zone.”

Fugate recommends opening all the shelters at once instead of in phases.

“It’s going to be more work for the school board, it’s going to be more work for the red cross, it’s going to be more work for the county,” Fugate said. “But by opening up all the shelters people have certainty about where to go.

And make every shelter pet friendly. Collins says they’re already working on this with the schools.

“Identifying areas for cats, areas for dogs,” Collins said. “Areas for people who have allergies, so that you’re not mixing, and you’re creating an environment that’s safe, so everybody feels comfortable going to a shelter.”

Fugate says the cost of this is reimbursable by FEMA with a disaster declaration.

“This is all about saving lives,” Fugate said. “It might cost a little money on the front end, but the reality is, we get better options before the storm hits, hopefully they’ll heed the evacuation orders and go to a safe location.”

In addition to shelters, Fugate is also looking at what would have happened if the storm hit Sarasota directly.

“How would we have been able to respond to a much worse impact,” Fugate said. “And everything from our first teams to our debris clearance and other things, if there had been more damage and more impact, how would we have managed that and what kind of challenges would we be seeing days later.”

The final report will be presented to the County Commission at the March 14th meeting.