SEISTA KEY – The Siesta Key Fire and Rescue Advisory Council funds some new beach gear for Fire Station 13.

On Thursday, February 8, Sarasota County Fire Department Fire Station 13 officially said thanks for helping fund both a new Polaris beach rescue vehicle and a Stryker Power Loading system for the ambulance.

The Herald-Tribune says before the department started using the Polaris rescue vehicle, ambulances would drive on the road to respond to the nearest beach access. Rescue personnel would walk a backboard out to the beach, locate the person in distress, then get them to the ambulance.

Now rescue personnel can dispatch from the fire station, drive on the beach with the Polaris, an all-terrain vehicle with oversized tires, to find the person in distress, get them set up for transport on a special gurney that’s attached to the back of the Polaris and then meet up with the ambulance at the nearest beach access.