MYAKKA CITY – A 15-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself.

According to a Mantee County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Albritton Road at around 9 P.M. Thursday, February 8, for a gunshot wound.

When EMS arrived, they tried lifesaving measures, but later pronounced the boy dead.

According to the parents, they were in the bedroom when they heard a gunshot.

According to authorizes, the shooting is accidental. The boy took a handgun in an attempted to shoot animals outside, who were getting into the trash. A handgun, believed to be the weapon involved in the shooting, was recovered at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.