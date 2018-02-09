SARASOTA – Manon Lescaut premieres at the Sarasota Opera House this weekend. It’s a tragic love story to kick off the 2018 Opera Season in Sarasota.

Dozens of members from the cast, crew and orchestra traveled from all over the country with less than four weeks to prepare lines, blocking, costumes, and design. After long rehearsals three to four nights a week, they’re ready to bring you quite the show.

“I hope they will be moved. This is an interesting story. It’s a story about people who make a lot of mistakes, Manon Lescaut and her lover, Des Grieux make a lot of mistakes. The way Puccini portrays those mistakes and their journey through those years of their lives, is really very moving,” said Stephanie Sundine, Stage Director.

The first show is Saturday at 7 P.M. premiering every weekend through March 23rd.

Visit their box office at 61 N. Pineapple Ave. to purchase tickets or buy them online.