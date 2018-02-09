MANATEE COUNTY – A proposed increase in Manatee County’s impact fees may not be enacted as originally anticipated.

On Thursday, February 8, the Manatee County Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend the county keep the fees levied on new home and other construction at 90% of what a consulting firm recommended in 2015.

The Herald-Tribune says the County Commission will have the final say. It can renew or raise the amounts before an updated impact fee ordinance takes effect April 18.

Impact fees paid on new construction go toward libraries, parks, roads, bridges, law enforcement and other public safety projects required because of an expanding population.

The one-time charges, which must be paid to get a certificate of occupancy, go toward expenses such as public buildings and equipment but not ongoing operational costs, such as salaries and maintenance.